Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $119.64 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,223 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.26% of TransDigm Group worth $119,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,066.13.

NYSE TDG traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,122.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,028.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $933.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $686.46 and a 52 week high of $1,155.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

