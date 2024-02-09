Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $377.56 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 675,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $377,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $10.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $810.27. The stock had a trading volume of 402,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,043. The firm has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $723.63 and its 200 day moving average is $632.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $811.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,686 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.