Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.4 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $334.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.94 and its 200-day moving average is $273.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

