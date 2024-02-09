Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,784 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62,481 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 3.1% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Adobe worth $196,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 682,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $347,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,647 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,419,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $61,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $10.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $626.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $602.99 and its 200-day moving average is $566.32. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

