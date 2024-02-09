Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $543.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.