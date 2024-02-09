Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $144.55 and last traded at $139.08. 5,378,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 13,413,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COIN. Oppenheimer upgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.44. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 3.14.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,245,947 shares of company stock worth $174,262,795 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

