MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 5.8% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $638.63 and last traded at $622.00. 722,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,340,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $587.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.25.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total transaction of $2,456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,700 shares of company stock valued at $44,421,832. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

