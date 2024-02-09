Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 568,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 337,294 shares.The stock last traded at $15.15 and had previously closed at $17.76.

The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. Embecta had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EMBC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMBC

Institutional Trading of Embecta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 62.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 1,254.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 187.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $927.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.