DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Down to $127.05

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $127.05, but opened at $123.00. DexCom shares last traded at $121.95, with a volume of 1,482,970 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Get DexCom alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 4.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,785. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,178,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,773,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in DexCom by 16,943.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after buying an additional 1,451,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $151,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.