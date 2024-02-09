Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 59 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.50.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.0 %

MOH traded up $7.54 on Friday, hitting $389.03. The company had a trading volume of 216,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.14. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $391.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

