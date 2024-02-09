Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $54.08. 7,847,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,650,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

