Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 5,670 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,383,000 after purchasing an additional 746,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,549,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,432,191. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $261.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

