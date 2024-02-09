Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,278.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,117.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $961.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $598.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,295.97.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

