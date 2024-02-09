Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Blair William & Co. IL’s 8th Largest Position

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,428,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,918 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.6% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $422,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 105.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.7 %

Zoetis stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.18. 1,134,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

