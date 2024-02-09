Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 8,634 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 3.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.90% of Equinix worth $610,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $839.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $851.98. The company had a trading volume of 157,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,787. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $859.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $811.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $778.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

