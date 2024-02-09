Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 8,634 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 3.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.90% of Equinix worth $610,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix
In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX
Equinix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $851.98. The company had a trading volume of 157,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,787. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $859.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $811.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $778.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equinix
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.