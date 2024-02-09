Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 460.45% and a negative return on equity of 135.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS.

Curis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,612. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.78. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Curis by 183.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Curis from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Curis in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

