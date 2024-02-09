IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Blair William & Co. IL’s 4th Largest Position

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 2.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.44% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $524,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,862,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,734,000 after buying an additional 93,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $568.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $539.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $579.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

