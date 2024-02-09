Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Purchases 210,238 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 210,238 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 3.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 2.06% of Yum! Brands worth $720,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.86. 727,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $1,455,862. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

