Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports.

Replimune Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of REPL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 292,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

