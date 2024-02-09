Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1 %

Brookfield stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,609. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,349.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -933.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $739,834,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $267,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

