Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,887,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,138,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

