Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.87. 647,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.47. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $334.88.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

