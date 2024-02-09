Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 229 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DE traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.17. The stock had a trading volume of 726,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,474. The company has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.75. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

