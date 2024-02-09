Blair William & Co. IL Has $146.45 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,911 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.20% of Palo Alto Networks worth $146,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $10.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,042. The firm has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

