Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.61. 6,209,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,272,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,690. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

