Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.850-7.250 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

GILD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,756. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.