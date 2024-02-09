O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,078.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,052.13.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $17.09 on Friday, reaching $1,037.92. 181,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,741. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $980.74 and a 200-day moving average of $953.95. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $795.74 and a one year high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 140.43%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.35 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

