Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Carlyle Group (CG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) recently:

2/8/2024 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/24/2024 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/19/2024 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

1/11/2024 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – The Carlyle Group is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

