Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.6% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.23% of Danaher worth $418,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.03. 1,034,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.04. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $249.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

