Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,974,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,204 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.31% of Fiserv worth $222,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average is $125.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

