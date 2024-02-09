Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.77. 1,002,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.26.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

