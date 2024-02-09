Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.23% of Stryker worth $239,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after buying an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $342.38. 467,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,149. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.04. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $346.59.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,725 shares of company stock worth $86,880,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

