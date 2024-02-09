Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $7.32 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after buying an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after acquiring an additional 52,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,924,000 after acquiring an additional 297,217 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $181.67. 279,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average of $145.60. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $112.57 and a twelve month high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

