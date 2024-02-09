Monetary Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $4,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.77. 3,795,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,810,423. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

