ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0485 on Top Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. ASD has a market cap of $32.05 million and $2.53 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

