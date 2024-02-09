ABBC Coin (ABBC) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $55.55 million and $5.92 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ABBC Coin Profile
ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,720,807,262 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,982,812 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.
ABBC Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “ABBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.