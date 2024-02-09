Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.87 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001898 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $115.85 million and $8.87 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,333,333 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 123,764,711.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.9020256 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $6,677,859.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

