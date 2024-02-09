Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Issues Earnings Results

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter.

Crédit Agricole Stock Down 5.9 %

CRARY traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 123,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.