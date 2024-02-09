Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Issues Earnings Results

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter.
Crédit Agricole Stock Down 5.9 %
CRARY traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 123,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.57.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crédit Agricole
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.