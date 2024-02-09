Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 9th (ADN, AFRM, APDN, ARX, ATS, BBD.B, BCE, BKH, BN, CCO)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 9th:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $6.00 to $16.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$95.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$55.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$57.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$54.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$57.25 to C$55.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$58.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $58.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $46.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $49.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $41.00 to $42.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$71.00.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.75 to C$13.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$150.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $129.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $120.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) was given a C$7.75 price target by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$148.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$27.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) was given a C$2.50 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $39.50 to $40.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$165.00 to C$185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $435.00 to $575.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $101.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$46.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.55 to C$0.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$77.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$77.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$211.00 to C$222.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$147.00 to C$149.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$138.00 to C$146.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$201.00 to C$210.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$153.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$210.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $142.00 to $159.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $138.00 to $182.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $141.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

