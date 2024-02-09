Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 9th (ADN, AFRM, APDN, ARX, ATS, BBD.B, BCE, BKH, BN, CCO)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 9th:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $6.00 to $16.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$95.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$55.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$57.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$54.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$57.25 to C$55.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$58.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $58.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $46.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $49.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $41.00 to $42.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$71.00.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.75 to C$13.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$150.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $129.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $120.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) was given a C$7.75 price target by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$148.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$27.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) was given a C$2.50 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $39.50 to $40.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$165.00 to C$185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $435.00 to $575.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $101.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$46.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.55 to C$0.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$77.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$77.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$211.00 to C$222.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$147.00 to C$149.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$138.00 to C$146.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$201.00 to C$210.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$153.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$210.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $142.00 to $159.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $138.00 to $182.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $141.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

