ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Trading Down 6.5%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 13,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 60,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 target price on the stock.

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

