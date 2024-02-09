Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 36,705,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 87,084,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Up 9.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after buying an additional 4,731,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $4,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,225 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.