DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.52. 304,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 823,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,431,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,397,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $757,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 102.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 105,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

