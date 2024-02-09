Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading 17.4% Higher

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) traded up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.87. 463,346 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 221,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $300.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

