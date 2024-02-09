ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,232,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 7,212,714 shares.The stock last traded at $31.25 and had previously closed at $31.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. William Blair downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ImmunoGen news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,591.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,554.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,296 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.