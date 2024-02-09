Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,404,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,386,261 shares.The stock last traded at $36.79 and had previously closed at $36.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,631,000 after purchasing an additional 87,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,962,000 after acquiring an additional 837,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

