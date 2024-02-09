Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $124.00. The stock had previously closed at $110.22, but opened at $107.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synaptics shares last traded at $109.62, with a volume of 46,284 shares traded.
SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.45.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 711.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Synaptics by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.03.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
