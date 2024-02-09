Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Gap Down to $109.61

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $109.61, but opened at $105.59. Mohawk Industries shares last traded at $105.50, with a volume of 165,210 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

