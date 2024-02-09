Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Shares Gap Down to $23.39

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.39, but opened at $22.84. Flowers Foods shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 289,002 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FLO. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLO

Flowers Foods Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.