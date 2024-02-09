LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Gap Down to $41.96

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.96, but opened at $41.01. LiveRamp shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 159,305 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,074,000 after acquiring an additional 92,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,741,000 after buying an additional 296,586 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,603,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,918,000 after buying an additional 224,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after buying an additional 244,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.