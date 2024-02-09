Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,482. General Electric has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

